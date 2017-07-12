Two people flown to Geisinger after early morning wreck

MOUNT CARMEL – There were at least two reported injuries in a Mount Carmel Township one vehicle crash in Northumberland County this morning. Only vague details from the scene are available so far, township police are investigating.

Northumberland County dispatchers tell us they sent numerous volunteer rescue and ambulance responders to the scene around 2am. The incident was reported as a crash with at least one person ejected from a vehicle. The accident happened along the Excelsior Highway, which is Route 901.

The county monitored two people being flown to Geisinger. No other details are out yet.