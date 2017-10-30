Home
Two people died in separate accidents over the weekend

WKOK Staff | October 30, 2017 |

Two tragic accidents in The Valley

UNDATED – There have been two fatal accidents in The Valley lately:

 

  • The first occurred Friday around 6pm in Buffalo Township, Union County. 30-year-old Blake Baver of Milton was a passenger in a car that crashed on Hook Lane. That vehicle went off the road and hit a tree—state police say Baver was ejected and died at the scene. The driver of the car, not identified by troopers, was taken to Geisinger.

 

  • A one vehicle crash Saturday evening in Northumberland County claimed the life of a Herndon man. Troopers say 65-year-old Steve Adams was driving on Klingerstown Road in Jordan Township around 7pm when he crashed his tractor-trailer and it rolled over. He was pronounced dead at the scene of that accident.

 

