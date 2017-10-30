Two people died in separate accidents over the weekend

Two tragic accidents in The Valley

UNDATED – There have been two fatal accidents in The Valley lately:

The first occurred Friday around 6pm in Buffalo Township, Union County. 30-year-old Blake Baver of Milton was a passenger in a car that crashed on Hook Lane. That vehicle went off the road and hit a tree—state police say Baver was ejected and died at the scene. The driver of the car, not identified by troopers, was taken to Geisinger.