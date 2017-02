SELINSGROVE — Two men were arrested and charged with burglary and theft in Selinsgrove. Robert Winton of Selinsgrove and Corey Leiby of Northumberland were arraigned before District Judge John Reed on Wednesday. They were both sent to the Snyder County Prison after failing to post bail.

Police say the men burglarized a home in the 100 block of South Market Street in Selinsgrove on February 13. They were arrested on February 14. (Ali Stevens)