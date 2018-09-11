Two Part-Time Officers Hired in Sunbury

SUNBURY- Sunbury is continuing its rebuild of its police department with the hiring of two part-time officers. At Monday’s meeting, City Council approved the hiring of Jonathan Rush of Millersburg and Keith Tamborelli of Kulpmont. Both officers have over 22 years of law enforcement experience.

Sunbury Cpl. Brad Hare, “Well it’s good that we’re getting some part timers to alleviate some of the job stress right now with being so short with manpower. It’s going to give the officers that are currently working some extra back up and stuff like that. It’s good for the department to get some more officers back on the streets until they can get some full time officers hired.”

The officers will be paid $22.00 per hour.