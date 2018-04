You’ll want to be careful in your travels this morning around the Valley. Two motor vehicle accidents have been reported. The first was reported at 2649 Kratzerville Road in the Kratzerville area. Injuries were reported, including a patient with a head injury. One vehicle reportedly went into an embankement.

There’s also an accident reported on South Market Street in Ralpho Township, Northumberland near Burger King.

We’ll have more details when they are available.