Two more stores to be selling beer in the coming weeks

UNDATED – Two more businesses will be able to sell beer in the coming weeks. Giant Food Store in Monroe Township, Snyder County received a liquor license allowing them to stock beer. Also, the Sheetz convenience store in Danville will be able to sell beer. The stores submitted bids by the March 3 deadline to the state and were granted licenses. Giant paid $156,102 to be allowed to sell beer at their store in Monroe Marketplace. Sheetz had to pay $90,000 for their license in Montour County. (Ali Stevens)