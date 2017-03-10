Home
Two more stores to be selling beer in the coming weeks

WKOK Staff | |

UNDATED – Two more businesses will be able to sell beer in the coming weeks.  Giant Food Store in Monroe Township, Snyder County received a liquor license allowing them to stock beer.  Also, the Sheetz convenience store in Danville will be able to sell beer.  The stores submitted bids by the March 3 deadline to the state and were granted licenses.  Giant paid $156,102 to be allowed to sell beer at their store in Monroe Marketplace.  Sheetz had to pay $90,000 for their license in Montour County.  (Ali Stevens)

