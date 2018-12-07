PennDOT: Two mile long back-ups in Sunbury Thursday, not today

SUNBURY – Traffic was backed up for hours in Sunbury Thursday after an unannounced road closure on the Veterans Memorial Bridge. PennDOT spokesman Dave Thomson then announced crews were going to do the same thing Friday, a peak travel day, but later postponed Friday’s work.

A surprise to local motorists and local municipalities, PennDOT crews shut down northbound Route 61 on the bridge Thursday morning. Soon northbound traffic was a continuous line several miles to Northumberland.

The department said a crew was removing debris from around bridge piers.