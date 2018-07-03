Two men sue Pittsburgh-area officer: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Two Pennsylvania men have sued a white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black teenager fleeing a traffic stop, saying he fabricated evidence against them in an unrelated case. A lawsuit filed Monday alleges Michael Rosfeld violated the men’s civil rights during a December arrest when he worked for the University of Pittsburgh police.

The men had an argument with a bar owner and say Rosfeld lied when he wrote he watched surveillance footage before writing his criminal complaint against them. Charges against the men were withdrawn after prosecutors found discrepancies in Rosfeld’s statements. Rosfeld left the university. The men want financial compensation.

Rosfeld was charged last week with criminal homicide in Antwon Rose Jr.’s shooting, which has sparked protests. Investigators say Rosfeld gave contradicting statements about seeing a gun. Rosfeld’s lawyer hasn’t returned a message seeking comment.

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — A man who was shocked by a police officer’s stun gun while sitting on a curb in Pennsylvania has filed a lawsuit against the officer and the city’s police department. WCAU-TV reports 27-year-old Sean Williams claims in his lawsuit filed Monday that he was racially profiled and that Lancaster officer Philip Bernot used excessive force in the confrontation that was captured on video.

Officers encountered Williams after responding to a call of a man with a bat who was chasing people in Lancaster Thursday. Police say Williams refused to comply with the officer’s commands before he was shocked, but Williams says he followed all directions. He is seeking $75,000 in damages.

Lancaster Police have not responded to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court is giving those who’ve sought to block release of a grand jury report into allegations of child sexual abuse and cover-ups in the state’s Roman Catholic dioceses a chance to respond to news organizations’ effort to make it public. The court’s filing office on Monday told lawyers for parties who have pending appellate challenges to the report’s release that they’ll have until Thursday afternoon to weigh in.

The Associated Press and six other media organizations on Friday asked to intervene, hoping to argue to the Supreme Court the report should be released. The justices on June 20 held up the report, saying they were prompted to act by challenges from “many individuals” named in the document. The attorney general also is pushing to make the report public.

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — Recently noticed someone you had blocked on Facebook has been able to see or respond to some of your posts? Facebook says it knows why. The social media site says more than 800,000 users may have been affected by a bug that unblocked people they previously had blocked. Facebook says the bug was active between May 29 and June 5. It says while people unblocked by the bug couldn’t see the stuff blockers shared with friends, they could see things posted to a wider audience. Facebook says the problem is now fixed.

CHICAGO (AP) — New research offers fresh grounds for drinking coffee, showing that it may boost chances for a longer life. In a study of nearly half-a-million British adults, coffee drinkers had a slightly lower risk of death over 10 years than abstainers. Even those who drank at least eight cups daily appeared to have a longevity boost. Coffee contains more than 1,000 compounds that might explain the results, including cell-protecting antioxidants. The benefit was seen with instant, ground and decaf coffee. The study echoes previous research. But it’s the first large study to show a benefit even for people with genes that cause their bodies to metabolize caffeine faster or slower than usual. The study was published Monday in JAMA Internal Medicine.

ANTHEM, Ariz. (AP) — A golden retriever in Arizona is earning praise for saving his owner from a rattlesnake attack. KPHO-TV in Phoenix reports that Todd the dog leaped between Paula Godwin and the deadly snake last week after she nearly stepped on the venomous reptile during a morning hike. Instead of striking Godwin, she says the snake bite Todd on his snout. Godwin says she rushed her dog to an animal hospital in Anthem where he was treated for the bite. Todd is expected to make a full recovery. Godwin says had Todd not gotten between her and the snake she would have been bitten.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s plan to pay people up to $10,000 to move to the state and work remotely might be working a little too well. A spokeswoman with the Department of Economic Development tells The Burlington Free Press the state has received 1,800 inquiries so far, including 500 from international senders. Michael Schirling, secretary of the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, says the incentive has created “significant work” for his staff. Schirling says they haven’t determined how the program will operate or its eligibility requirements. Vermont Gov. Phil Scott signed a bill establishing the program into law in May as part of an effort to attract younger people to the state. The state has allocated $500,000 for the next three years to the program. The program takes effect Jan. 1, 2019.

MOUNT SINAI, N.Y. (AP) — A Long Island, New York, police officer who helped a distressed newborn baby take his first breath has been selected as the child’s godfather. Bryce Pappalardo’s parents say it’s the perfect way to keep Jon-Erik Negron in their son’s life after the officer’s quick thinking cleared the boy’s clogged airway. Jane and Mike Pappalardo say they consider him part of their family and felt he was already the boy’s godfather before they asked. Negron formally received the honor at the boy’s June christening. Bryce arrived unexpectedly last August at home in Mount Sinai with the umbilical cord wrapped around his neck. He still couldn’t breathe after it was removed. Negron took a plastic syringe from the family’s kitchen and cleared fluid from Bryce’s airway.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Matt Kemp tied a career high with five hits, Joc Pederson and Max Muncy hit back-to-back homers to highlight a six-run fourth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers routed the Pittsburgh Pirates 17-1. Kemp hit a three-run homer in the sixth and drove in four runs for the second straight game.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Atlanta 5 N-Y Yankees 3, 11 Innings

Final Boston 4 Washington 3

Final Cincinnati 5 Chi White Sox 3

Final Miami 3 Tampa Bay 2, 10 Innings

Final Milwaukee 6 Minnesota 5, 10 Innings

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Detroit 3 Toronto 2, 10 Innings

Final Cleveland 9 Kansas City 3

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Colorado 5 San Francisco 2

Final St. Louis 6 Arizona 3

Final L-A Dodgers 17 Pittsburgh 1

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Detroit at Chi Cubs 2:20 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Washington 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N-Y Yankees 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.

N-Y Mets at Toronto 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami 7:10 p.m.

Chi White Sox at Cincinnati 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland 9:05 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Houston at Texas 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City 8:15 p.m.

L-A Angels at Seattle 10:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Francisco at Colorado 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L-A Dodgers 10:10 p.m.

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Seattle at N-Y Liberty 7:00 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas 8:00 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota 8:00 p.m.

Connecticut at L.A. Sparks 10:30 p.m.

