Two men share World War II Chaplain reenactment as their ministry

NORTHUMBERLAND – Two men are combining their passion for World War II reenactment and their ministry of spreading the gospel. During a recent WKOK Sunrise appearance, John Groninger of Northumberland and John Uhler of Allentown, shared their story of reenacting as World War II chaplains.

Uhler says chaplains played a bigger role on the battle field than most people think, “The chaplain is something that is not often thought about. The men really looked to the chaplains, not just for their spiritual needs, but for morale. In some ways, they were also looked at as a father figure.”

Groninger says they also reenact World War II to keep that history alive, after hearing stories of family members who served in the war. In each of their reenactments, Groninger says he brings a kit that includes an organ, officer’s tent, a bible, and a hymn chest.

He says the hymnal chest was a hard collectable to find at first, “The biggest thing that chaplains have a difficult time finding is a hymn chest. We were issued a hymn chest through friends that knew that I did the chaplaincy, led me to an active duty colonel who then was willing to sell me at a price, a hymn chest.”

You’ll be able to see them at upcoming events including an event at the Berwick test track later this month. You can hear more from Groninger and Uhler from WKOK Sunrise at WKOK.com.