Two men arrested after stabbing and robbing another man

SUNBURY – Two Sunbury men are jailed after stabbing, beating, and robbing another man Thursday night. Court papers say the incident occurred outside a home on Race Street around 11 p.m. According to court papers, the victim told Sunbury police he had been beaten and stabbed. The victim also said his cell phone and wallet containing $800 was taken.

Accused is 22-year-old Brandon Reigle and 19-year-old Izyk Jensen. Court papers say Reigle admitted to police he struck the victims several times. Reigle said he was concerned about involvement between the victim and his girlfriend and wanted to get answers.

In his interview with police, Jensen admitted to taking the cellphone and then threw it in the river. One other person also told police Jensen had hit the victim to the ground as well.

Jensen and Reigle were each charged with a felony count of criminal conspiracy to commit robbery and misdemeanor counts of simple assault and criminal conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking. Both were arraigned and sent to Northumberland County prison in lieu of $75,000 cash bail. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.