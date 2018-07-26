Two men arrested after robbing a Lewisburg convenience store

LEWISBURG – Two men are in custody after robbing a convenience store in Lewisburg Wednesday night. Buffalo Valley Regional Police say the incident occurred just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Short Stop Market along Route 15.

Police say upon arrival, the assistant manager reported a man pointed a handgun at her and ordered her to the floor. The man, later identified as 37-year-old Ivan Small of Lewisburg, then came behind the counter and eventually removed cash from the store register.

Officers say they were able to identify Small and arrest him after reviewing the store video tape. Police also recovered the stolen cash and the firearm. Small was arraigned and placed in the Union County jail on $125,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is set for August 2.

Police also arrested 29-year-old Anthony Scott of Lewisburg. He was placed in Snyder County Prison on a state parole detainer. He’ll be facing charges of conspiracy related to the robbery.