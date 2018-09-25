Two men arrested after Milton armed robbery

MILTON — Two men were taken into custody Monday in connection with an armed robbery in Milton. Milton Police said they have charged 43-year-old Ross Earnest of Milton and 39-year-old Jason Koch of Montandon for their roles in a robbery at Pinpoint Federal Credit Union on Center Street in Milton.

Officers say they were dispatched to the credit union just before 2 p.m. Monday. Koch and Earnest were charged with robbery and other related charges according to police. Milton borough police were assisted by officers from the Union County Sheriff’s Department, Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Watstowntown Police, and Mifflinburg Police and Milton state police.