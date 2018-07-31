Two marijuana growing operations will be in Valley

HARRISBURG — The state health department Tuesday issued grower/processor permits to 13 entities for Phase II of the Medical Marijuana Program including two which are located in this region. Insa LLC is the company which will locate on the Panda Hummel power plant property in Shamokin Dam. Parea BioScience will be located on the grounds of the new Northumberland County Prison.

This phase of the permitting process allows the grower/processors to proceed with their plans and construction, final permit applications will be issued this fall. The growers will supply the limited number of licensed medical marijuana dispensaries permitted in Pennsylvania. We have to the full news release from the governor’s office posted at WKOK.com.