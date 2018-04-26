Two injured in Montour County crash

MONTOUR COUNTY – Two people were injured after a crash in Montour County Monday. Milton state police say the crash occurred just before 11 a.m. along Grovania Drive at its intersection with Montour Boulevard/Route 11 in Cooper Township. Troopers say 41-year-old Katherine Ramos-Reyes was traveling north on Route 11 when she traveled off the shoulder and rear-ended another vehicle. State police say Ramos-Reyes and two other passengers in the vehicle were injured and taken to Geisinger.

A nursing supervisor tells us Ramos-Reyes is listed in fair condition, while no updates were given on the two passengers. Two people inside the rear-ended vehicle were not injured.