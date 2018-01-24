Two homes damaged, cleanup underway after ice jam near Sunbury

SUNBURY – The water has receded and the ‘all clear’ has sounded after some flooding on Little Shamokin Creek Wednesday. Tuesday an ice jam against two bridges sent an ice flow over their banks, and water into two homes.

Stephen Jeffrey, the director of the Northumberland County Department of Public Safety lists the damage, “There are two homes there that took on a little bit of water, one more than the other, as well as a property that had a car parked out alongside the home. All in all, other than the water damage or water concerns that may have happened, probably some erosion from the ice, as well as, it brought a lot of trees down.

Today, he said his office, the Sunbury Municipal Authority, PennDOT and Upper Augusta Township officials kept an eye on the creek but the stream had returned to more normal levels. He said it was touch and go yesterday, “Its just Mother Nature, we were there, probably an hour before that, there was nothing. Then we came into the office, got a phone call from one of the township supervisors that ice has backed substantially. That’s just the way Mother Nature works, its unpredictable how things are going to happen.”

He said they got the call about the flooding about 11am, and by 4pm, water was receding and the ice jam was starting to subside. Large chunks of ice remain throughout the creek’s floodways. They were concerned the water would block Route 61 but it did not.