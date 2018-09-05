Two from western PA faces drug charges in Watsontown

WATSONTOWN – One person from western Pennsylvania, and another from Union County, are facing charges after being found in possession of illegal drugs during a traffic stop in Watsontown. Watsontown police say the arrests occurred Sunday around 5:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Dickson Avenue.

Police say stopped 29-year-old Jacob Greenly of Indiana County, and found he was in possession of heroin, marijuana, Suboxone (a schedule III narcotic) and multiple items of drug paraphernalia.

A passenger, 24-year-old Lindsay Reich of White Deer, was found to be in possession of Oxycodone without a prescription.

Both now face various drug charges, which were filed with Magisterial District Judge Michael Diehl.