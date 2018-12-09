Two flood and debris follow-up projects on Valley roads this week

MONTOURSVILLE – Expect long delays in Sunbury and Northumberland Monday when PennDOT removes debris under the Priestley bridge.

PennDOT is warning motorists after an unannounced project last week led to mile long backups, and hour long delays on the Veterans Memorial Bridge. That work is not complete and PennDOT says they’ll finish that project later.

Work starts Monday on Route 147 northbound between Packer Island and Northumberland. Flaggers will control traffic.

Also, the department says flood debris removal will take place on I-80 in Union and Northumberland Counties and on Route 147 in Northumberland County. No significant delays are anticipated there.

Elsewhere, PennDOT says a flood repair project will take place on River Road in Union County. Crews will replace a pipe under the road near the intersection with Tabernacle Road. That project is expected to take about three weeks. A detour will be in place using Route 642 and Old Route 15.