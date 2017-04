PORT TREVORTON – There were two fires reported in Snyder County around 12:15 p.m. The first fire is on Buttercup Road in Union Township outside of Port Trevorton. It is said to be a building fire.

Another fire was reported at 439 Orange Street in Selinsgrove. That was said to be a possible electrical fire in a home.

We will update you on both fires as more information becomes available.