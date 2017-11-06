 Two fires displace many people in Union County

UNION COUNTY – Several people are homeless after two separate fires Saturday evening in Union County.

The first was a house fire Saturday at 7 p.m., leaving 13 people homeless in Buffalo Township. The Daily Item reports, all 13 people were living in a multi-family house at 332 Johnson Mill Road. No one was injured. A state police fire marshal is scheduled to arrive at the house Monday to try to determine a cause, according to Mifflinburg Fire Chief Steve Walter.

The second fire occurred at 9 p.m. at a home with two attached apartments on Stage Road in West Beaver Township. Fire chief Walter tells the paper, at least 70 percent of the structure was engulfed with smoke and flames. There was also water damage to the addition. No one was injured in that fire. (Matt Catrillo)