Two firefighters injured, one left homeless in house fire in Northumberland County

DELAWARE TWP – Several fire companies responded to a house fire call at the property at 371 Trent Rd in Lewis Twp, Northumberland County. The home, which was destroyed by flame and water damage, is owned by Williamsport Bureau firefighter John “JJ” Lyons, who lived there with his wife and two kids.

No one who lives at the home was injured but two of the firefighters on the scene were. Those names were not released. No cause or origin was determined Saturday. Fire Marshals will be investigating the scene on Monday.

Warrior Run, Milton, White Deer Twp, Pottsgrove, Turbot Twp, Washingtonville & Montgomery Fire Companies all responded to the two alarm fire.