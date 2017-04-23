Two fatal wrecks in the The Valley, no names out yet

UNDATED — There have been two fatal crashes in The Valley in the past several days–but no names have been released by authorities.

The most recent crash to be reported by state police happened either Saturday or Sunday along Route 204 in Snyder County. Troopers at Selinsgrove tell us it happened near Kratzerville, in Jackson Township, near Fetter Road.

They say a motorcycle driver failed to negotiate a curve in the road, went down an embankment, hitting a sign and several trees before coming to rest at the bottom of a drainage ditch.

When the crash happened is unknown, it was discovered this morning. Snyder County Communications says they got the call at 11:47am. They dispatched volunteers from Kratzerville, Selinsgrove fire and ambulance, PSP, and the Snyder County Coroner.

Troopers say the male driver died at the scene. A Harley Davidson motorcycle was involved in the accident. The name of the driver is being withheld until the family is notified.

This is the second crash reported by troopers involving a fatality. They say a fatal accident early Sunday morning left one person dead and three others seriously injured in Montour County. State Police in Milton say the driver of the vehicle was killed in a crash that happened around 3:30 Sunday morning along Interstate 80 in Valley Township. It happened near milemarker 224.

Police say the vehicle was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed when it crossed lanes and the driver lost control. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, rolling several times before coming to a stop. Three passengers in the car, two unnamed adult males and an unnamed adult female suffered serious injuries.

Names are being withheld pending notification of family. Police continue to investigate. Crews from Liberty Valley, Millville, and Valley Township responded to the scene. (Sara Lauver)