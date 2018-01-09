Two dozen fire trucks fighting a blaze in Turbotville area

TURBOTVILLE – Two dozen pieces of fire and emergency apparatus responded to a house fire in the Turbotville region Tuesday. The blaze is along Susquehanna Trail, just north of the Route 54 intersection. Union County Communications, which dispatches crews for upper Northumberland County, tells us, they haven’t heard any reports of any injuries from the scene.

The house fire was reported around 11am, and the two story home was gutted. Volunteers attempted an interior attack on the blaze but evacuated the structure around noon.

Two dozen pieces of apparatus responded from the following fire companies; Warrior Run, Turbotville, Milton, Pottsgrove, Lewisburg, White Deer Township, Muncy, Montgomery, South Williamsport, Montoursville, and Washingtonville. Several fire companies responded in a standby capacity.