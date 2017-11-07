Two displaced after Snyder Co. house fire

PENN TOWNSHIP – Two people are homeless after a house fire in Snyder County Tuesday morning. At the Dauntless Hook and Ladder Company, they tell WKOK the fire started just after 1:30am at 99 Zechman Drive in Penn Township. DH&L says the fire started near the gas fire place.

Flames were already through the roof when crews arrived on scene. Firemen say it took about an hour to extinguish, no injuries were reported and damages were assessed at $150,000.

DH&L, Hummels Wharf, Shamokin Dam, Kreamer, Freeburg, Kratzerville, Middleburg, New Berlin, and Northumberland fire companies were dispatched. Selinsgrove EMS was also dispatched. (Matt Catrillo)