Two construction projects starting soon on Route 15

WINFIELD – Repairs will start soon on the ‘big dip’ on Route 15 Winfield, at a set of railroad tracks crossing the highway. It is one of two road construction projects will be starting this spring.

You may noticed a big dip on Route 15 when driving over the railroad tracks on both directions of Route 15 in Winfield…near the site of the former Agway store. PennDOT says it and the West Shore Railroad have been coordinating a proposed solution to address the situation.

The repair is currently being designed by the railroad with PennDOT making sure the approach roadways will match the railroad design. Work could begin as early as this summer.

In April, work will start on the northbound lanes of Route 15 north at the Winfield interchange.