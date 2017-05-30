Home
Two brothers from Mount Carmel are facing rape charges

Two brothers from Mount Carmel are facing rape charges

WKOK Staff | |

arrestMOUNT CARMEL – Two brothers from Mount Carmel are facing child rape charges for allegedly sexually assaulting two sisters, ages 7 and 11. The News Item reports 34-year-old Michael Kramer and 19-year-old Mark Kramer were charged last week with rape of a child, statutory sexual assault and six other charges.

Police say the two were arraigned in from of Magistrate Richard Cashman and jailed $25,000 bail each. Police say the incidents happened starting in 2015 at two locations in Mount Carmel. The brothers are being held in the Mifflin County Prison in Lewistown.

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff