Two brothers from Mount Carmel are facing rape charges

MOUNT CARMEL – Two brothers from Mount Carmel are facing child rape charges for allegedly sexually assaulting two sisters, ages 7 and 11. The News Item reports 34-year-old Michael Kramer and 19-year-old Mark Kramer were charged last week with rape of a child, statutory sexual assault and six other charges.

Police say the two were arraigned in from of Magistrate Richard Cashman and jailed $25,000 bail each. Police say the incidents happened starting in 2015 at two locations in Mount Carmel. The brothers are being held in the Mifflin County Prison in Lewistown.