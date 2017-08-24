Two big winners in The Valley in the Powerball

$2 million winner in Power Ball drawing in Catawissa

SHAMOKIN – No one in Pennsylvania won the big PowerBall jackpot of just over $758 million…but one person still won over a million dollars and other won a couple hundred thousand dollars.

One winning ticket was worth $2 million. That was sold at the Fresh & Quick in Catawissa at 245 Main Street. The winning ticket matched five of the white balls drawn, boosting the prize form $1 million to $2 million.

A winning PowerBall ticket worth $200,000 was sold at the Weis Markets in Shamokin at 339 W. Walnut Street. It was one of four winning tickets for that amount. All four winning tickets matched four of the five white balls drawn. That boosted the prize from $50,000 to $200,000 with Wednesday’s multipler being four.

The Powerball jackpot had been rolling since the June 10 drawing.