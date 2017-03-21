Two arrested for DUI and drug related charges

SELINSGROVE – Two people are facing DUI and drug related charges for an incident in Selinsgrove. State police have filed charges against 23-year-old Stephen Thomas of Selinsgrove and 22-year-old Katarina Hutchinson of Elyburg .

Troopers say on February 19, they stopped a vehicle on Market Street after seeing the vehicle make an abrupt swerve to the right onto a sidewalk. An odor of marijuana and alcohol was detected from inside the vehicle and both Thomas and Hutchinson were given a field sobriety test. Marijuana, drug paraphernalia and open containers of alcohol were recovered from inside the vehicle. They were both charged in District Court. (Ali Stevens)