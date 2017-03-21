Home
Two arrested for DUI and drug related charges

Two arrested for DUI and drug related charges

WKOK Staff | |

SELINSGROVE – Two people are facing DUI and drug related charges for an incident in Selinsgrove.  State police have filed charges against 23-year-old Stephen Thomas of Selinsgrove and 22-year-old Katarina Hutchinson of Elyburg .

 

Troopers say on February 19, they stopped a vehicle on Market Street after seeing the vehicle make an abrupt swerve to the right onto a sidewalk.  An odor of marijuana and alcohol was detected from inside the vehicle and both Thomas and Hutchinson were given a field sobriety test.  Marijuana, drug paraphernalia and open containers of alcohol were recovered from inside the vehicle.  They were both charged in District Court.  (Ali Stevens)

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff