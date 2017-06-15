Two accidents with minor injuries along Route 11 & 11/15

MONROE TOWNSHIP – Two accidents resulting in minor injuries occurred this morning in a similar area of Snyder County.

Police say the first occurred just before 2:30 a.m. along Route 11. 29-year-old Stephanie Willow, of Millerstown, was traveling south on Route 11, when she drove off the edge of the roadway and struck a rock out cropping. Willow then crossed back over Route 11 and struck a guide rail. She was wearing a seat belt and had minor injuries.

The second occurred along Routes 11/15. 85-year-old Edward Vandergrift was traveling south on 11/15 when he was struck by another driver attempting to turn northbound on 11/15. Vandergrift was wearing a seat belt and also had minor injuries. Both vehicles suffered significant damage. The other driver involved was not injured.