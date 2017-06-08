Tunkhannock: 4 dead in murder-suicide in Weis Market

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. (AP) — State Police say four people are dead in a murder-suicide in a northeast Pennsylvania supermarket.

Troopers responded to a report of someone shooting people inside a Weis Market in Eaton Township, Wyoming County, about 25 miles northwest of Scranton, just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

Troopers found the bodies of three males and one female. Apparently a man went into the story, was shooting at people and randomly, he killed two males and a female, then turned the gun on himself. Trooper say they think the dead are employees because the store was closed.

At least one survivor got out of the store and called 9-1-1, according to state police. They say families are being notified now of the tragedy. No motive for the shooting is known.

Authorities believe one of the males opened fire on the others before turning the gun on himself.

Authorities believe it is a contained incident and the public is not in danger.

The investigation is ongoing.

No names have been released.