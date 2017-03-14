Trying to stay on top of the storm and keep the streets clear

NORTHUMBERLAND — Townships and municipalities across the region are doing their best to keep the streets clear of snow today. Brian Probst is street supervisor in Northumberland, “We are just plowing snow, trying to stay ahead of it. Fortunately we went out yesterday and put some no parking signs out and everybody in Northumberland has been absolutely wonderful cooperating, so that we can get all of the snow to one side, and then we will come back when the storm is over and get it all cleaned up.”

He says a lot of work will have to be done tomorrow too, “Tomorrow I am hoping the snow will be over by early morning and we can get out with some dump trucks and some loaders and get everything cleaned up and hauled away out of the downtown.”

And they have lots of people helping to clear the streets today, “There are four of us, and I got a guy from the sewer department coming and I’ve got one of the off-duty police officers. We will have two trucks on the hill and we will have a bunch downtown, keeping the streets clear downtown and mainly the snow emergency routes.”

The snow is expected to taper off this evening, according to AccuWeather, with up to 18 inches in some areas of the Central Susquehanna Valley. (Ali Stevens)