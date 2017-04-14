Trying to eliminate distracted driving

SUNBURY – PennDOT is busy trying to get motorists to focus on driving only when they are behind the wheel and eliminate distracted driving. Kimberly Smith is a PennDOT safety coordinator and reminds motorists of the state law, “Pennsylvania has a texting while driving ban and that is a law that is a primary offense.”

Smith explained, “The law prohibits any driver from using an interactive wireless communication device to send, read or write a text based communication while a vehicle is in motion. It is okay to use your phone to use your GPS. It’s okay to speak on your phone and have a conversation.”

Smith explains why many motorists continue to ignore the texting law, “I think its best described as the fear of missing out. I mean, you might get a notification on your phone and that makes you curious, you know, what’s that about, who sent me a message or who sent me an email. We’re kind of a society that wants instant gratification all the time now and cell phones have not helped that at all. So, whenever our phone dings, it really makes you want to have that phone in your hand and look at it at that very moment.”

She recommends that cell phones are silenced or turned off in the car and are out of arms reach. Smith says there are other distractions for motorists too, “Eating and drinking, looking at a map or instructions on how to get somewhere, applying makeup and having a conversation with a passenger can be a distraction. Having a pet in the car can be a distraction. We want you to just drive when you are behind the wheel. We want you to focus on driving. State police are also working on the issue and have stepped up enforcement of distracted driving. (Ali Stevens)