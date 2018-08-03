Trump “a little bit torn” on government shutdown: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 8/3/18

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he remains “a little bit torn” about whether it would be better to shut down the government before or after the midterm elections in an effort to secure funding for his long-promised border wall. Trump said Thursday at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, that while many in the party disagree, conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh and Fox News personality Sean Hannity share his belief that a fall shutdown would be politically advantageous for Republicans in the midterms.

Trump says that he’s “a little torn myself” but that he “would personally prefer before.” He adds, “Whether it’s before or after, we’re either getting it or we’re closing down government.” Trump has been threatening another government shutdown to pressure Congress to fund the wall they’ve so far denied him.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old boy was killed by pit bulls inside a home in Phila-delphia. Police say responding officers could see the child being attacked through the front door and fired shots at the dogs, killing one animal and wounding two others. The attack occurred early Wednesday evening in a two-story row house. Three other people were in the house at the time but weren’t injured. Police say there were five dogs in the home at the time. It wasn’t known if all of them were involved. Police are reviewing whether any charges should be filed against the home’s residents.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Supreme Court is adding another job for the special master it appointed to help black out names and other identifying information from a grand jury report into child sexual abuse in six of Pennsylvania’s Roman Catholic dioceses. The justices said Thursday Judge John Cleland will also determine what material should be redacted from a sealed brief filed by the attorney general’s office.

Some of those named in the report argue it’s inaccurate and in its current form violates their constitutional rights to reputation and to due process of law. The high court has directed the roughly 900-page report to be made public, perhaps as early as next week. An order from the justices issued last week says the report identifies about 300 “predator priests.”

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Thundering that the media is the “fake, fake disgusting news,” President Donald Trump unleashed a torrent of grievances Thursday at a Pennsylvania campaign rally in which he cast journalists as his true political opponent. Trump barnstormed in a state that he swiped from the Democrats in 2016 and that is home to a Senate seat he is trying to place in the Republicans’ column this fall.

But the race between GOP U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta and two-term incumbent Democratic Sen. Bob Casey took a back seat to Trump’s invectives against the media, which came amid a backdrop of antagonism to journalists from the White House and hostility from the thousands packed into a loud, overheated Wilkes-Barre arena.

“What ever happened to the free press? What ever happened to honest reporting?” Trump asked, pointing to the media in the back of the room. “They don’t report it. They only make up stories.” Time and time again, Trump denounced the press for underselling his accomplishments and doubting his political rise. He tore into the media for diminishing what he accomplished at his Singapore summit with North Korea leader Kim Jung Un.

He complained about the tough questioning he received in Helsinki when he met with Russia’s Vladimir Putin last month. And he began his rally speech with a 10-minute remembrance of his 2016 election night victory, bemoaning that Pennsylvania wasn’t the state to clinch the White House for him only because “the fake news refused to call it.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday refused to distance herself from President Donald Trump’s assertions that the media is the “enemy” of the American people. Pressed during a White House briefing on the issue, Sanders said Trump “has made his position known.” In a heated exchange with reporters, she recited a litany of complaints against the press and blamed the media for inflaming tensions in the country.

“As far as I know, I’m the first press secretary in the history of the United States that’s required Secret Service protection,” she said, accusing the media of continuing “to ratchet up the verbal assault against the president and everyone in this administration.” CNN’s Jim Acosta, who has become a lightning rod for anti-media sentiment and was loudly heckled during a Trump rally in Florida on Tuesday night, implored Sanders to break from the president, who first decried the press as the “enemy of the American people” last year.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Not bad for a company started in a garage by a couple of guys named Steve. Apple has become the world’s first publicly traded company to be valued at $1 trillion. Shares of the tech company rose nearly $6 yesterday to close at $207.39.

And that leaves the company’s value at a tad over $1 trillion — more than enough to put it atop the U.S. stock market, where tech firms dominate. After Apple in the top five are Amazon, Google’s parent firm Alphabet, Microsoft and Facebook. Hard to believe now, but in 1997 Apple teetered on the verge of bankruptcy — when its stock traded for less than $1.

MALDEN, Mass. (AP) — A 1-year-old motorist has been pulled over for driving without a license — but he got off with a “cuteness warning.” Police in the Boston suburb of Malden say they staged the traffic stop Tuesday afternoon after spotting Grayson Salerno driving a red toy Mercedes convertible along a sidewalk.

An officer pulled his cruiser behind Grayson, switched on the blue flashing lights and pretended to write a ticket.

Photos and video of the incident have been widely shared on social media. Grayson’s mother, Cori Salerno, says she’s tickled the mock misdemeanor has made so many people smile. It’s doubtful the young offender understands the charge. He was wearing a T-shirt with the inscription: “I have literally no idea what you are saying.”

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — A cat seeking refuge from a raging Northern California wildfire found a fine-feathered friend as it awaited rescue from the heat and flames. The Grass Valley Fire Department said Thursday a cat and chicken it rescued over the weekend are recovering from burns with the help of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The feline and hen were found Saturday huddling together on the front porch of a home in Redding during a firefighters’ patrol through a fire-damaged neighborhood. The unlikely duo made it to safety riding in the same crate. The animals are expected to fully recover from their burn wounds while in the custody of SPCA. The fire in and around Redding has claimed six lives, including two firefighters, and destroyed more than 1,000 homes.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Meeting a football hero can leave an impression etched in a young person’s mind. Or skin, if you’re the young Connecticut woman who wanted a lasting reminder of the time Tom Brady signed his autograph on her arm. After practice Monday night, Brady signed 19-year-old Megan Uhrynowski’s arm.

A friend who was with suggested she have the autograph turned into a tattoo. She did — the very next day. Whether she will regret her decision down the road isn’t clear. But for now, the newly-tatted Brady fan says getting her arm signed by the New England Patriots quarterback “was probably like the coolest thing.”

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Maikel Franco hit a three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to lift the Philadelphia Phillies to a 5-2 victory over the Miami Marlins. After Nick Williams drove in the tying run on a groundout, Franco followed with a high drive on a 2-0 pitch into the seats in left. He flipped his bat backward between home plate and first base, jogged without a helmet and was swarmed by teammates after he circled the bases. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming continues on WKOK.com.

