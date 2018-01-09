Truck driver injured in accident with train near Elysburg

ELYSBURG – Details are out about the truck and train accident earlier today near Elysburg. Ralpho Township police say a tri-axel truck driven by Nathan Weaver of Paxinos collided with a North Shore Railroad CO. train around 11:20 am Tuesday.

They say the train was crossing Bottle Road when the truck filled with stone struck the side of the first train car. Weaver sustained injuries from the accident and was treated at the scene by EMS than later taken to a local hospital by Area Services Ambulance.

A small amount of stone was spilled from the truck and cleaned up fire personnel and PennDOT. Assisting at the scene were crews from Elysburg, Overlook, and Stonington fire departments as well as the PA Department of Transportation and fire police. The investigation continues.