Troopers are out with details on Monday’s fatal accident

TREVORTON – It was a Schuylkill County woman killed in a Monday crash in the Trevorton area. State troopers at Stonington tell us, killed was 65-year-old Crystal Hubler of Lavelle, Pa. She died when the vehicle she was driving crossed the center line of Upper Road in the Trevorton area, and ran head-on into a tractor-trailer truck.

The driver of the truck, Guy Honicker of Coal Township, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Two unidentified children in Hubler’s car were seriously injured and flown to Geisinger—no further details are out on them. The crash happened around 10:30am Monday.