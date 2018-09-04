Trial underway for Teichman vs. Evangelical case 



LEWISBURG – A long-time Valley gynecologist/OBGYN is claiming wrongful termination damages from a Valley hospital. Tuesday, the trial between Dr. Fred Teichman and Evangelical Community Hospital began with opening statements in Union County court.

Dr. Teichman is seeking $250,000 in damages, plus reinstatement of full practice privileges at Evan.

In his opening statement, Teichman’s lawyer Dennis Abrahamson says his client was a “physician in good standing” for 30 years, including passing biannual reviews mandated by the hospital. Abrahamson says trouble between Teichman and Evan started June 19, 2012 when Teichman’s clinical privledges were summarily suspended due to “events where imminent danger occurred.” But he says Teichman never received any letters with notice of poor conduct or faulty care.

Then on July 3, 2012, Abrahamson says a special meeting of high ranking Evan officials met to talk about Teichman and received word of some other cases involving Teichman, but about which Teichman never got information about to defend himself.

Abrahamson says Evan officials then gave Teichman a 24/7 proctor restriction, where he would be supervised by other OBGYN’s. Teichman then called for an appeal hearing, which Abrahamson says hospital officials then introduced more cases involving Teichman that weren’t talked about at the July 3 hearing.

In her opening statement, Evangelical’s attorney Carol Snyder-Young says Evan officials acted for “patient safety,” and there has been a “long history that was never erased every two years.” Snyder-Young then cited numerous incidents involving Teichman that took place dating back to 2005. She says what set hospital officials over the edge was a June 2012 incident where a mother with a still baby nearly bled to death because of poor decisions by Teichman, as well as his refusal to cooperate with fellow doctors.

Plaintiff witness testimonies began Tuesday as well, which will be followed by defense witness testimonies. The trial is expected to last a few weeks.