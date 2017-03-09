Trial for suspected child killer delayed again

NORTHUMBERLAND — Jury selection for the trial of accused child killer, Victor Hare, is delayed again. Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said the reason for the delay is the defense needs more time to review prison phone call records.

Jury selection was scheduled for Monday, March 13, but has been pushed back to Wednesday, April 12 with the trial set to start on Monday, April 17.

Victor Hare was accused of killing 9-year-old Korbin Rager in October, 2014 and has been awaiting a trial since. Hare is already serving 5 to 10 years in state prison for illegal possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. Hare is jailed at SCI-Somerset. (Christopher Elio)