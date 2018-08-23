Trial for pill mill Mount Carmel doctor delayed until 2019

WILLIAMSPORT – The trial against a Mount Carmel doctor accused of being the largest pill mill operator in the state is delayed until next year. The Daily Item reports the trial against Dr. Raymond Kraynak has been postponed from September to February. The paper says jury selection is scheduled for February 4. The deadline for filing pre-trial motions is now extended to January 7.

U.S. Judge Matthew Brann granted the continuance based off a motion from the defense to continue trial and extend the filing pretrial motions deadline. It’s the fourth time jury selection and the trial have been delayed.

Kraynak was arrested December 21 after allegedly prescribing more than 6 million opioids between May 2012 and July 2017. He’s also allegedly responsible for overdose deaths that occurred between October 2013 and May 2015. Kraynak is free on $500,000 unsecured bail and has his medical license suspended indefinitely by the State Board of Osteopathic Medicine until the conclusion of the case.