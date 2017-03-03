Home
Trial date selected for Victor Hare

Trial date selected for Victor Hare

WKOK Staff | |

SUNBURY – Jury selection is set for March 13 and trial will begin March 20 for 60-year-old Victor Hare of Point Township.    Hare is accused of providing Oxycodone that led to the overdose death of 9-year-old Korbin Rager in 2014.

Northumberland County Judge Charles Saylor denied pretrial motions for charges to be dismissed and for Saylor to recuse himself.  A decision on a third motion for a change of venue will be decided when jury selection begins.  Hare is already serving 5 to 10 years in state prison for illegal possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.  Hare is jailed at SCI-Somerset.  (Ali Stevens)

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff