Trial date selected for Victor Hare

SUNBURY – Jury selection is set for March 13 and trial will begin March 20 for 60-year-old Victor Hare of Point Township. Hare is accused of providing Oxycodone that led to the overdose death of 9-year-old Korbin Rager in 2014.

Northumberland County Judge Charles Saylor denied pretrial motions for charges to be dismissed and for Saylor to recuse himself. A decision on a third motion for a change of venue will be decided when jury selection begins. Hare is already serving 5 to 10 years in state prison for illegal possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. Hare is jailed at SCI-Somerset. (Ali Stevens)