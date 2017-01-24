Home
Trial begins over lawsuit filed against Knoebels Amusement Resort

Ali Stevens

WILLIAMSPORT — Trial got underway Monday in Williamsport to see if the operators of Knoebels Amusement resort are guilty of causing a New York woman’s knee injury.  PennLive.com reports 62-year-old Christine Wagner of Endicott is seeking $500,000 for pain and suffering from H.H. Knoebel Sons Inc.

Wagner was injured in June 2012, when she claims she tripped over a root protruding in a walkway between two rides.  The lawsuit states Wagner missed work, was on crutches for a significant period of time, lost her job and underwent a total knee replacement and other surgeries.

Knoebels’ attorney claims the woman wasn’t looking where she was walking, was wearing flip-flops and told emergency personnel she had been pushed.  The trial is expected to wrap up tomorrow.  (Ali Stevens)

