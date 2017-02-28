Trevorton man arrested for child pornography

TREVORTON — A Trevorton man is behind bars, facing charges of downloading and viewing child pornography. The State Attorney General’s Office Child Predator unit arrested 30-year-old Michael Waraksa Jr. on Monday night.

Agents say Waraksa was using a computer at a relative’s home to download child pornography. Officials recovered an external hard drive with illegal images from his home. Waraksa was charged with felony counts of child sexual abuse of children and criminal use of a communication facility. He was sent to prison on $300,000 bail. (Ali Stevens)