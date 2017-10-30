Trees down and heavy rain falls in The Valley 

UNDATED – There are several reports of trees down on roadways throughout the Valley:

Those reports include State School Road at Route 204 in Snyder County.

A tree and debris is down on both directions of Route 225 in Coal Township, Northumberland County.

Up in the northern tier, PennDOT says Route 14 is closed near Canton.

In some current rainfall counts, two and a quarter inches of rain were reported in parts of Snyder County Sunday. Other parts of The Valley have seen anywhere from one to two inches of rain. Far more rain fell in other parts of Pennsylvania. (Matt Catrillo)