Tree trimming may cause delays on Route 42 in Columbia County

MONTOURSVILLE—PennDOT in Columbia County says tree trimming along Route 42 will likely cause delays for motorists starting Monday. PennDOT is advising motorists that North Shore Railroad will be trimming trees along the rail tracks adjacent to Route 42 in Montour Township starting Monday, March 19.

The work will be performed between the Village of Rupert and Legion Road and should take several days to complete. They say flaggers will control intermittent stoppages and motorist should watch for slow or stopped vehicles next week in Montour Township, Columbia County. (Sarah Benek)