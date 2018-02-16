Tree trimming causing lane restrictions on Route 15 next week

WINFIELD —Motorists should expect lane restrictions next week on Route 15 in Winfield area of Monroe Township, Snyder County. PennDOT says lanes will be restricted so a contractor can trim and removes trees near the roadway.

They say Monday, February 19 the left lane of Route 15 northbound will be closed just south of Grangers Road. This work is expected to take one-to-two days to complete. When that work is completed the right lane of Route 15 southbound will be closed at the same location, and that work is expected to take just one day.

PennDOT says the work will be done during daylight hours, and during non-work hours the traffic patterns will return to normal. They also say in the event of inclement weather the work will be rescheduled.