Tree trimmer critical after hitting power line

MIDDLEBURG—A tree trimmer was injured after hitting a power line Tuesday morning in Middleburg. Middleburg police tell us, about 10:44am, 48-year-old Rich Jordan, of Middleburg, hit a power line while working in a bucket lift.

Jordan was taken to the Penn Valley Airport and flown to Geisinger, where a nursing supervisor says he is listed in critical condition. They have no condition report update on Jordan at this time. There was a limited power outage for some PPL customers when this accident happened.