MONTOURSVILLE—Motorist traveling on Route 54 near Elysburg should be aware of tree removal happening next week. On Tuesday, a contractor will be removing a tree along Route 54 just north of Elysburg in Ralpho Township. The tree is located directly across from the intersection of Route 54 and Sleepy Hollow Road. Motorist should be alert and watch for stopped or slow moving vehicles. This work is weather permitting.