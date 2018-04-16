Tree blocking Route 54 in North’d County

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – You’ll want to allow some extra time if traveling on Route 54 this morning in the Riverside area of Northumberland County. Montour County Communications tells WKOK a tree and other debris is blocking both directions of Route 54 in Rush Township, Northumberland County.

It’s in the area of Center Road, between Riverside and Elysburg. Crews are heading to the scene for cleanup. It’s unknown how long the road will be blocked. There were reports of high winds affecting numerous parts of The Valley.