Trauma expert to present in the Valley

LEWISBURG—On March 31, the Behavioral Health Alliance of Rural Pennsylvania will be holding their annual Trauma Institute at the Silver Moon Banquet Hall in Lewisburg.

Dr. Bruce Perry will be presenting a workshop entitled “The Impact of Trauma and Neglect on the Developing Child”. Dr. Perry is a world renowned expert on trauma and brain development. His clinical research over the last ten years has resulted in the development of innovative clinical practices and programs working with maltreated and traumatized children.

The Trauma Institute is provided by the HealthChoices funding, a grant from Community Care Behavioral Health, funding from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, and System of Care Grant awarded to CMSU Behavioral Health and facilitated by BHARP. For more information on the event go to bharp.org. ( Sarah Benek)