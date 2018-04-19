Transitions has events coming up for sexual assault awareness month

LEWISBURG – This is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Transitions of PA, based in Lewisburg, has a number of observations calling attention to the sexual assault of adults and children.

Susan Mathias, CEO of Transitions, says child sexual abuse is a big focus, something continuing to occur at an alarming rate, “It’s people that have access to children…unfettered access. They’re often vulnerable children who need food and shelter and love and attention, so they’re seen as ready victims.”

One event Transitions is sponsoring this month is Lunafest. Mathias says it’s a series of short films showcasing and championing women, “The makers of the Luna Bars you see decided to come up with this festival because he’s a real fan of short film and what he knows is that for every two short film directors that are males, only is female. And it was important to increase the number of female directors that can tell the stories of women’s lives through their lens.”

The event will take place at The Campus Theatre Wednesday at 7 p.m. Cost is $6. You can hear more from Mathias at WKOK.com. More details about sexual assault month and the work of Transitions of PA at www.transitionsofpa.org.