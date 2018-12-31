Train strikes man in Phila.: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

AP PA Headlines 12/31/18

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a freight train struck a man and severed his foot after he tripped on some rail tracks. The accident in Philadelphia occurred around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities say the 50-year-old man was crossing the tracks when he lost his footing and fell. Around this time, a freight train that had been stopped nearby started up again and ran over his foot. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a man was electrocuted while trying to steal copper wiring from an abandoned power plant in Philadelphia. A jogger reported finding the man’s body at the Richmond Generation Station in the city’s Port Richmond section around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Police tell KYW-TV two other men are in custody for stealing copper in the area.

HANOVER, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a disturbance at a bar ended with two men being shot and wounded. The shooting at Brooklyn’s Sports Bar & Lounge in Hanover occurred around 4:20 a.m. Sunday. The two men were being treated at a hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening. But their names and further details on their conditions were not disclosed. A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

NEW YORK(AP) – Television viewership for the College Football Playoff on ESPN dropped from last season, dragged down by lopsided games and not being played on New Year’s Day. ESPN said Sunday that Alabama’s 45-34 victory against Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl on Saturday night drew a 10.4 overnight rating and 19 million viewers, peaking at 11.8 and 20.7 million early in the first quarter when the Crimson Tide jumped out to a 14-point lead. Alabama eventually led 28-0.

The network says Clemson’s 30-3 victory against Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl earlier Saturday drew a 10.3 rating and 16.8 million viewers, peaking at 11.2 and 18.1 million when the Tigers scored with 2 second left in the first half to make it 23-3. Last season, when the semifinals were played on New Year’s Day and Georgia and Oklahoma went to overtime in the Rose Bowl, the games averaged a 13.9 rating and 24 million viewers.

The best television ratings for the College Football Playoff came in the first year, when Florida State and Oregon played in the Rose Bowl and Alabama and Ohio State played in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2015, and both games were competitive into the second half. ESPN drew record audiences of more than 28 million viewers and an average rating of about 15.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In the final weekend of 2018, “Aquaman” still led the pack at the box office, but other films like “Mary Poppins Returns,” ”The Mule” and “Second Act” enjoyed post-holiday bumps too, even amid an onslaught of new Christmas offerings like “Vice,” ”Holmes and Watson,” ”On the Basis of Sex” and the Netflix phenomenon “Bird Box.” Warner Bros. said Sunday that “Aquaman” added an estimated $51.6 million in North American ticket sales over the weekend to take first place again. Down just 24 percent from its domestic debut, the DC Comics pic, which has been No. 1 internationally for four weeks, has now grossed nearly $748.8 million worldwide.

Although other films in theaters were left in “Aquaman’s” wake, more than a few in the top 10 experienced an uncommon uptick in returns this weekend. Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns” ended the weekend up an estimated 19 percent, in second place, with $28 million, while “Bumblebee,” down only five percent, settled in third with $20.5 million. Up 11 percent, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” got fourth with $18.3 million, and “The Mule,” up 24 percent, took fifth with $11.8 million.The Jennifer Lopez-led “Second Act,” which got off to a slow start last weekend, also found itself up 11 percent, with $7.2 million in seventh place. But the biggest bump of all came for Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” which was up nearly 40 percent in its sixth weekend in theaters, with $6.5 million.

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Nick Foles’ magic stretched all the way back to Minnesota. Foles did it again, leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 24-0 victory over the Redskins and the defending Super Bowl champions earned the NFC’s final wild-card berth when Chicago beat the Vikings on Sunday. The Eagles (9-7) will play at the Bears (12-4) next weekend. “We’re not sneaking in. We’re here to do some damage,” Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins said. They might have to do it without Foles, who left the game in the fourth quarter with a chest injury. Foles said he’s sore near his ribs and will know more Monday. “I’m optimistic,” Foles said.

Before he gave way to Nate Sudfeld, Foles tied Philip Rivers’ NFL record by completing 25 straight passes and threw two touchdown passes. Sudfeld fired a 22-yard TD on his only pass. It felt like a home game for the Eagles. Philadelphia fans filled FedEx Field, sang “Fly! Eagles! Fly!” and chanted “Let’s Go Bears!” There were several thousand empty seats and Redskins fans could only cheer for the Vikings to spite Eagles fans. “I looked away,” Foles said about seeing the Bears-Vikings score on the scoreboard. “I didn’t want to know. I wanted to stay focused on winning this game.”

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The win they needed but at times didn’t act like they particularly wanted finally secured, the Pittsburgh Steelers lingered on the Heinz Field turf after a sluggish 16-13 victory over Cincinnati on Sunday and turned their eyes to the massive videoboard in the south end zone. A season filled with promise six weeks ago before things came undone boiled down to something entirely out of Pittsburgh’s control: whether Cleveland could pull off a stunning rally in Baltimore. As a decidedly out-of-place chant of “Let’s Go Browns” reverberated and Cleveland marched into Ravens’ territory, a third straight AFC North for the Steelers seemed possible.

Then Cleveland rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield threw a late pick. The Ravens held on. Optimism evaporated. Replaced by a mix of harsh reality and a hint of wistfulness. The Steelers (9-6-1) firmly believe they would be a tough out in the playoffs. Barring the slim hope of a tie between Indianapolis and Tennessee on Sunday night, Pittsburgh won’t get the chance. The team that appeared assured of a fifth consecutive playoff berth following a six-game midseason winning streak instead will miss the postseason for the first time since 2013.

AP-Scorecard Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events: ——— NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Final Orlando 109 Detroit 107 Final Minnesota 113 Miami 104 Final Toronto 95 Chicago 89 Final Dallas 105 Oklahoma City 103 Final Portland 129 Philadelphia 95 Final L.A. Lakers 121 Sacramento 114 ——— NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Final Vegas 5 Arizona 1 ——— NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Final New England 38 N-Y Jets 3 Final Detroit 31 Green Bay 0 Final Atlanta 34 Tampa Bay 32 Final Houston 20 Jacksonville 3 Final Dallas 36 N-Y Giants 35 Final Buffalo 42 Miami 17 Final Carolina 33 New Orleans 14 Final Chicago 24 Minnesota 10 Final Baltimore 26 Cleveland 24 Final Seattle 27 Arizona 24 Final L.A. Chargers 23 Denver 9 Final L.A. Rams 48 San Francisco 32 Final Philadelphia 24 Washington 0 Final Kansas City 35 Oakland 3 Final Pittsburgh 16 Cincinnati 13 Final Indianapolis 33 Tennessee 17 ——— TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL Final (2) Michigan 74 Binghamton 52 TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE ——— NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Atlanta at Indiana 3:00 p.m. Orlando at Charlotte 6:00 p.m. Boston at San Antonio 7:00 p.m. Memphis at Houston 7:00 p.m. Dallas at Oklahoma City 8:00 p.m. Minnesota at New Orleans 8:00 p.m. Golden State at Phoenix 9:00 p.m. ——— NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Nashville at Washington 12:30 p.m. Vancouver at New Jersey 1:00 p.m. Philadelphia at Carolina 6:00 p.m. Pittsburgh at Minnesota 6:00 p.m. N-Y Islanders at Buffalo 6:00 p.m. N-Y Rangers at St. Louis 7:00 p.m. Ottawa at Columbus 7:00 p.m. Florida at Detroit 7:30 p.m. Tampa Bay at Anaheim 8:00 p.m. L.A. Kings at Colorado 8:00 p.m. Montreal at Dallas 8:30 p.m. San Jose at Calgary 9:00 p.m. Winnipeg at Edmonton 9:00 p.m. ——— NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Final New England 38 N-Y Jets 3 Final Detroit 31 Green Bay 0 Final Atlanta 34 Tampa Bay 32 Final Houston 20 Jacksonville 3 Final Dallas 36 N-Y Giants 35 Final Buffalo 42 Miami 17 Final Carolina 33 New Orleans 14 Final Chicago 24 Minnesota 10 Final Baltimore 26 Cleveland 24 Final Seattle 27 Arizona 24 Final L.A. Chargers 23 Denver 9 Final L.A. Rams 48 San Francisco 32 Final Philadelphia 24 Washington 0 Final Kansas City 35 Oakland 3 Final Pittsburgh 16 Cincinnati 13 Final Indianapolis 33 Tennessee 17 ——— TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL Marshall at (4) Virginia 1:00 p.m. CS Bakersfield at (7) Gonzaga 9:00 p.m.

