Train ride tickets are selling fast in Milton

MILTON – Tickets for the first passenger train rides in Milton in decades are selling fast. Organizer and Bicentennial Committee Chairman John Meckley says they have sold over 900 tickets for the June 10 train rides.

Meckley says the 11 a.m. train is sold out. There are only about 20 tickets left for the 1 p.m. train and about 100 tickets left for the 3 p.m. train. Milton Borough Hall is closed today and Monday, but reopens Tuesday and will start selling tickets again at 8 a.m. Tickets must be purchased with cash or check.

As part of the Milton Bicentennial Celebration, there will be train rides starting at Conagra Brands. The train will cross the Susquehanna River and then travel up the west side of the Susquehanna towards New Columbia and then return. This is the first time since the late 1960’s or early 1970’s that a passenger train has traveled from Milton. North Shore Railroad is partnering with the committee to make the experience possible. You can find more information at Milton2017.com. (Ali Stevens)